Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

English fans create ruckus in an IKEA store after team's win against Sweden - here's what the furniture giant did

The company’s UK arm, however, did not take any offense of the fans creating a ruckus in its store and actually congratulated the English side

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As England won the quarterfinal match against Sweden on Saturday, the Three Lions fans took their celebrations too far and barged into an IKEA store in London and trashed the furniture while singing their World Cup anthem, “It’s coming home.”

According to the videos posted on Twitter, a group of fans can be seen jumping inside the store and disarranging the beds and chair cushions kept there for display.

IKEA, a global furniture retailer, is a Swedish company.


“We are aware of a small group of fans celebrating the match result in one of our stores. Being both British and Swedish, we were on the edge of our seats during the game and we would like to say ‘grattis!’” it said on Twitter.

“…(that’s congratulations in Swedish) to the England team for getting through to the semi-finals. In celebration, we’ve put one of the nation’s favourite dishes, fish and chips, on offer for just £1.”

England is set to face Croatia on Wednesday in the FIFA World Cup semifinal. In case, England goes on to win the match, Croatian stores in the UK, if there are any, may need to be wary of overenthusiastic fans.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 11:57 am

tags #Business #FIFA Word Cup 2018 #IKEA #Sports

