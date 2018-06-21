App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2018 04:48 PM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: England's Alli misses training due to thigh injury

England mid-fielder Dele Alli faces race against time to recover from injury ahead of Panama clash.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

England attacking midfielder Dele Alli missed team training on Thursday as he bids to recover from a thigh injury, in time for the side's second World Cup Group G encounter against Panama.

The Tottenham player picked up the knock during the 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday with Alli tweeting that he was working to get back to full fitness.

"Frustrating to have picked up a slight injury on Monday. Will do everything in my power to get back to full fitness asap," he wrote.

England take on Panama in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday before completing the pool phase against Belgium in Kaliningrad next Thursday.

 
First Published on Jun 21, 2018 04:10 pm

tags #Dele Alli #England #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.