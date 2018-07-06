App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2018 09:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: England striker Jamie Vardy doubtful for Sweden tie: Gareth Southgate

Southgate was more upbeat about midfielder Dele Alli, who was back in the team against Colombia after missing the Group G matches against Panama and Belgium with a thigh issue

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

England forward Jamie Vardy is "looking doubtful" for the World Cup quarter-final against Sweden on Saturday after suffering a groin strain having come on as a late substitute in the last-16 win over Colombia, manager Gareth Southgate has said.

Vardy was unlikely to be ready to face the Swedes after sitting out training on Thursday, Southgate added.

"Vardy didn't train today, so is looking doubtful for this game," Southgate was quoted as saying by Sky Sports on Thursday. "But we'll know a bit more tomorrow, really. The others were all on the pitch. We didn't do a lot.

"I think at this stage, minimal time on the pitch, a lot of our information is going to have to be in meetings."

related news

"Because it really is as much about recovery, physical and psychological, as everything else. The downside of that is we can't push the players enough today to see whether they're OK."

"So we'll know more tomorrow. We'll have to make late decisions. I think every team will be in the same boat."

Southgate was more upbeat about midfielder Dele Alli, who was back in the team against Colombia after missing the Group G matches against Panama and Belgium with a thigh issue.

"Dele was absolutely fine after the game, didn't feel anything," Southgate added. "I think the extra couple of days were really helpful for him.

"Had he gone into the last one a bit earlier he might have come out of the game feeling something. He was fine."

Left-back Ashley Young and fellow defender Kyle Walker, who were substituted having seemed to be suffering from cramp in the shootout win over the Colombians, were both fine.

"Young and Walker, we've no reason to believe they're serious issues. They were back on their feet today," said Southgate.

"But equally, there might be a couple of others. I think when you've had a long game like that, you don't know until you've really started to extend in training again exactly what you might be carrying.

"But our feeling is, certainly nothing serious, but two or three in particular that we've probably got to assess quite closely tomorrow and see exactly what level they're at. Again, because we've got good players to come in.

"So if we've got players that are 75 percent, then the guys who haven't been in the team deserve to come in and be at 100 percent."
First Published on Jul 6, 2018 08:30 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.