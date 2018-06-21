FIFA World Cup 2018: England squad for Panama fixture accidentally leaked

England's possible squad for the match against Panama slated to happen on Sunday, was accidentally leaked.

A picture of the team's assistant manager, Steve Holland, holding a note with the possible squad written on it went viral, according to a report by Evening Standard.

The team's choice for the left back position is the only position not visible in the note. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

According to the picture Raheem Sterling will be dropped and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who came on as a substitute in the previous match, is likely to replace him.

Sterling had failed to score an open goal in the previous match against Tunisia.

Loftus-Cheek, who has only five senior international caps, spent the last season on loan at Crystal Palace Football Club.

English Manager Gareth Southgate would not be risking Dele Alli, who could not train because of a thigh strain, the picture suggests. Marcus Rashford could replace Alli.

In their opening match, English players were informed about the starting line-up just a day prior to the game.

The English team's training camp in Repino, near Saint Petersburg is also said to be surrounded by a three metre high screens to block viewing from the outside.