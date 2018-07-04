App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:59 AM IST | Source: Reuters

FIFA World Cup 2018: England move to second favourites after win

England have seen their odds slashed from 6-1 to 7/2 in the wake of the win that puts them through to the quarter-final against Sweden

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

England's victory over Colombia on penalties on Tuesday not only moved Gareth Southgate's men into the World Cup quarter-finals, it also propelled them to second favourites to win the tournament.

With Brazil maintaining their favourites tag, England have seen their odds slashed from 6-1 to 7/2 in the wake of the win that puts them through to the quarter-final against Sweden.

France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, are also 7/2 to win the tournament whilst Croatia, who face hosts Russia in the last eight, are fourth on 11/2.

Belgium, who will have to contend with Brazil on Friday, are at 6/1 while two-time winners Uruguay are 14/1.

Hosts Russia at 18/1 and Sweden at 22/1 are seen as the long shots to lift the World Cup trophy on July 15.

Latest odds to win the World Cup (William Hill at 2100GMT on July 3):

Brazil 11/4

England 7/2

France 7/2

Croatia 11/2

Belgium 6/1

Uruguay 14/1

Russia 18/1

Sweden 22/1
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 08:30 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

