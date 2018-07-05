FIFA World Cup 2018: Edinson Cavani's form will decide Uruguay's fate

Edinson Cavani stole the show when Uruguay faced Portugal in the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 clash. And for all the right reasons. He scored two goals, one of which turned out to be the winner. El Matador finally delivered what the world knew he was capable of. So how good was his performance exactly? And should France be content with just keeping him quiet, if he manages to take the field.

Cavani's performance, in numbers

Cavani has appeared in all four of Uruguay's World Cup games so far, having played 343 minutes and being subbed off twice. But in that time, the striker has taken 12 shots, with seven of them on target and three going in. Against Portugal, two out of his three shots were on target and resulted in goals. He managed to get four touches of the ball in the Portuguese box. He also had a 100 percent success rate with take-ons in the same game.

Other attributes of his game were also much improved. His overall tackle success rate in this edition of the tournament stands at 66.7 percent. But against Portugal he was successful in 75 percent of his tackles. His passing and distribution have also been on show - 70 successful passes out of 87 in the tournament so far - with an 80.5 percent success rate. This is much higher than the usually more clinical Luis Suarez, whose 63.9 percent success rate in passes has come from 69 completed passes out of 108.

The goals against Portugal

His first goal came in the seventh minute of the game, after Bentancur's pass found him on the touchline. Cavani sent the ball to Suarez on the left side of the field. The Barcelona striker moved the ball closer to Portugal's 18 yard box and unleashed a cross towards the far post, where Cavani arrived to head the ball in with a perfectly timed run.

The second goal was a striker's dream. The ball from Bentancur found him at the edge of the Portuguese penalty area, and he curled the shot past the keeper, into the far post.

The rest of the team

While it looks like Cavani is the main threat for France to worry about, it would be a mistake to under-estimate the rest of the Uruguayan team. Volumes can be written about Luis Suarez and his ability to destroy teams almost single-handedly - England experienced that first-hand in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. And Cavani's success with the national team is largely due to Suarez, who assisted 12 of his 44 goals. Suarez has made six key passes in this tournament which have either resulted in goals or a genuine threat to goal. And he is Uruguay's top scorer, with 53 goals to his name.

The Uruguayan midfield - mainly Bentancur, Torreira, Vecino, Nandez and Rodriguez - have also been instrumental in the team's success. Torreira alone boasts a 90.3 percent passing success rate from 103 passes. The diminutive mid-fielder kept Cristiano Ronaldo 'in his pocket', as football fans like to say.

And the defensive partnership of Godin and Jimenez, along with goal-keeper Muslera (90.9 percent save success rate), has been instrumental in closing down any attempt that the opposition can come up with. Uruguay have conceded only once in this tournament - against Portugal. They won all three of their group stage encounters with three successive clean sheets. France will find them tough to break down, even with Mbappe and Griezmann at their best.