you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:31 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatians hail goalkeeper Danijel Subasic after World Cup heroics

Danijel Subasic became only the second man in the history of the tournament after Portugal's Ricardo to save three penalties in a shootout

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Thousands of Croatians celebrated their team's dramatic win against Denmark on penalties to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic was the hero, saving three spot-kicks after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

"Croatia in a crazy drama broke Denmark with penalties and progressed to the quarter-finals, Subasic hero of the match!" said the Tportal website.

"Subasic, who saved three penalties, was a hero, while Ivan Rakitic scored the decisive penalty," said the Vecernji List daily paper.

Fans watched the match live on giant screens throughout the country and celebrated the 3-2 win on penalties.

"Subasic saved us! He was an absolute hero of this tough match!" Fran Peric, 20, who watched the match in Zagreb, told AFP.

Fans, many of whom were dressed in Croatia's red-and-white shirts, were singing patriotic songs, lighting flares and waving Croatian flags.

"Subasic defends three penalties and leads 'Fiery Ones'," said the Sportske Novosti paper.

Croatia can match the achievements of the 1998 team, who reached the semi-finals if they beat Russia in Sochi on Saturday.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 09:45 am

