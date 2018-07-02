FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia vs Denmark, as it happened in the round of 16 fixture

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the last 16 encounter between Croatia and Denmark, as it happened at the Nizhny Novgorod Arena. 1/16 Scenes from the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16 game between Croatia and Denmark. The match took place at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod. (Image: Reuters) 2/16 The Croatia starting XI. (Image: Reuters) 3/16 The Denmark starting XI. (Image: Reuters) 4/16 Denmark scored the first goal of the game very early as Jorgensen took advantage of the mad scramble in the Croatian penalty area. The score was 1-0 to Denmark at the 2nd minute. (Image: Reuters) 5/16 Mario Mandzukic equalised for Croatia less than two minutes later. The score was tied at 1-1 by the 4th minute. (Image: Reuters) 6/16 Mandzukic had a penalty claim denied in the 20th minute as he went down in the Danish Penalty box. But referee waved away his claims. A consultation with the VAR system proved the referee to be right. (Image: Reuters) 7/16 Mandzukic was the center of attention again as he went down with an injury around the 45th minute. There were genuine fears that he might not be able to continue, but he returned to the pitch and played on. (Image: Reuters) 8/16 Half-time arrived with the scores level. The heat in Nizhny Novgorod was making it difficult for players to put on a really energetic display. (Image: Reuters) 9/16 The second half brought no improvement. Both sides started the game cautiously, but the match slowly receded into a lacklustre affair. (Image: Reuters) 10/16 The game went into Extra Time. With four minutes remaining, Rebic was brought down by Jorgensen inside the Danish penalty area, after a pas from Modric set the Croatian one-one-one with keeper Schmeichel. (Image: Reuters) 11/16 The foul on Rebic earned Croatia a penalty. But Luka Modric's penalty was saved by Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel. And it looked like the game was set for a penalty shoot-out. (Image: Reuters) 12/16 Both keepers performed admirably during the penalty shoot-out. Schmeichel saved two penalties - those of Pivaric and Bidalj. (Image: Reuters) 13/16 Subasic, however, outperformed his Danish counterpart, by saving three penalties. He stopped the efforts of Eriksen, Schone and N Jorgensen. (Image: Reuters) 14/16 Luka Modric finally beat Schmeichel from the spot during the shoot-out. And Ivan Rakitic of Croatia fired the final penalty past the Danish keeper, and lead his side to a 3-2 win in the penalty shoot-out. (Image: Reuters) 15/16 Subasic's heroics helped Croatia win and move on to the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2018, where they will face Russia. (Image: Reuters) 16/16 The Danish team were left heart-broken after all their efforts amounted to nothing. They will have to go home. But they have been wonderful throughout. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 2, 2018 03:16 am