you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 12, 2018 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Croatia advance to their first ever World Cup Final

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the semi-final encounter between England and Croatia at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
An England fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere inside the Luzhniki stadium. (Image - Reuters)
1/14

An England fan enjoys the pre-match atmosphere inside the Luzhniki stadium. (Image - Reuters)
Croatia starting XI | Zlatko Dalic made one change to the side that started the quarter-final against Russia. Marcelo Brozovic replaced Andrej Kramaric in midfield. (Image - Reuters)
2/14

Croatia starting XI | Zlatko Dalic made one change to the side that started the quarter-final against Russia. Marcelo Brozovic replaced Andrej Kramaric in midfield. (Image - Reuters)
England starting XI | Gareth Southgate named an unchanged starting 11 from their quarter-final win over Sweden. (Image - Reuters)
3/14

England starting XI | Gareth Southgate named an unchanged starting 11 from their quarter-final win over Sweden. (Image - Reuters)
Goal! England 1 – 0 Croatia | Kieran Trippier curled in a beautiful free-kick into the top right corner after Dele Alli was brought down by Luka Modric at the edge of the area. That was England’s ninth goal coming from a set piece at the 2018 World Cup. (Image - Reuters)
4/14

Goal! England 1 – 0 Croatia | Kieran Trippier curled in a beautiful free-kick into the top right corner after Dele Alli was brought down by Luka Modric at the edge of the area. That was England’s ninth goal coming from a set piece at the 2018 World Cup. (Image - Reuters)
Chance! | Jesse Lingard plays Harry Kane in behind the Croatian defence. Kane was in a one-on-one situation with Danijel Subasic but saw his shot brilliantly saved by the keeper. (Image - Reuters)
5/14

Chance! | Jesse Lingard plays Harry Kane in behind the Croatian defence. Kane was in a one-on-one situation with Danijel Subasic but saw his shot brilliantly saved by the keeper. (Image - Reuters)
England's Ashley Young in action with Croatia's Ante Rebic. Rebic was played through on goal but Young did brilliantly to get back and put in a perfectly timed slide to block the shot. (Image - Reuters)
6/14

England's Ashley Young in action with Croatia's Ante Rebic. Rebic was played through on goal but Young did brilliantly to get back and put in a perfectly timed slide to block the shot. (Image - Reuters)
Goal! England 1 – 1 Croatia | Croatia won the ball back and launched a quick counter. Sime Vrsaljko crossed the ball inside the area and Ivan Perisic got in front of Kyle Walker to turn the ball into the back of the net. (Image - Reuters)
7/14

Goal! England 1 – 1 Croatia | Croatia won the ball back and launched a quick counter. Sime Vrsaljko crossed the ball inside the area and Ivan Perisic got in front of Kyle Walker to turn the ball into the back of the net. (Image - Reuters)
Off the post | Ivan Perisic makes space on the left of the box before firing a low shot past Jordan Pickford which went out off the post. (Image - Reuters)
8/14

Off the post | Ivan Perisic makes space on the left of the box before firing a low shot past Jordan Pickford which went out off the post. (Image - Reuters)
Extra Time | With the scores still level after 90 minutes the game was forced into extra-time. This was Croatia’s third straight game to go into extra-time. (Image - Reuters)
9/14

Extra Time | With the scores still level after 90 minutes the game was forced into extra-time. This was Croatia’s third straight game to go into extra-time. (Image - Reuters)
Off the line | Once again England threatened to score from a set piece with John Stones heading Kieran Trippier’s corner towards the far corner but Sime Vrsaljko was there to clear the ball off the line. (Image - Reuters)
10/14

Off the line | Once again England threatened to score from a set piece with John Stones heading Kieran Trippier’s corner towards the far corner but Sime Vrsaljko was there to clear the ball off the line. (Image - Reuters)
Save! | Ivan Perisic released Mario Mandzukic with a brilliant ball. Mandzukic had a clean strike at goal but somehow Jordan Pickford managed to rush out and make the save with his knee. (Image - Reuters)
11/14

Save! | Ivan Perisic released Mario Mandzukic with a brilliant ball. Mandzukic had a clean strike at goal but somehow Jordan Pickford managed to rush out and make the save with his knee. (Image - Reuters)
Goal! England 1 – 2 Croatia | Ivan Perisic won a header on the edge of the area that let Mario Mandzukic get in front of England’s defence and fire a low left-foot shot past Jordan Pickford in the second half of extra-time. (Image - Reuters)
12/14

Goal! England 1 – 2 Croatia | Ivan Perisic won a header on the edge of the area that let Mario Mandzukic get in front of England’s defence and fire a low left-foot shot past Jordan Pickford in the second half of extra-time. (Image - Reuters)
Croatia players celebrate in front of their fans after the match. Croatia will now face France in the World Cup Final on Sunday. (Image - Reuters)
13/14

Croatia players celebrate in front of their fans after the match. Croatia will now face France in the World Cup Final on Sunday. (Image - Reuters)
England players walk down the tunnel after the match. England will now face Belgium in the third place play-off on Saturday. (Image - Reuters)
14/14

England players walk down the tunnel after the match. England will now face Belgium in the third place play-off on Saturday. (Image - Reuters)
First Published on Jul 12, 2018 07:59 am

