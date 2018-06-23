FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo top moments as the leading scorer

At 33 the Portuguese ace is showing no signs of slowing down with four goals to his name from just two games so far at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo is currently the top scorer of the tournament and will be eyeing Just Fontaine’s 1958 record of most number of goals at a single World Cup. Back then Fontaine managed to score 13 goals for his country France. Interestingly, even Fontaine began that campaign with a hat-trick in the first game.