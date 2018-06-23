FIFA World Cup 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo top moments as the leading scorer

With four goals to his name from just two games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo is currently the top scorer of the tournament. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 At 33 the Portuguese ace is showing no signs of slowing down with four goals to his name from just two games so far at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo is currently the top scorer of the tournament and will be eyeing Just Fontaine’s 1958 record of most number of goals at a single World Cup. Back then Fontaine managed to score 13 goals for his country France. Interestingly, even Fontaine began that campaign with a hat-trick in the first game. 2/5 It took precisely three minutes and 30 seconds for Cristiano Ronaldo to get his first goal of the tournament. Ronaldo picked up the ball and charged into the area before Nacho tripped him. The referee pointed to the penalty spot and Ronaldo calmly smashed it past De Gea to give Portugal a dream start. 3/5 For his second on the night, Ronaldo received the ball from Guedes and fired a powerful low drive directly at De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper was well placed to make the save but somehow let the ball squeeze its way under his gloves and into the back of the net. 4/5 With his team in danger of losing their first match despite his two goals, Cristiano stepped up to take a free-kick in the 87th minute of the game. He fires the ball over the wall and into the top corner leaving David De Gea flat footed as he got his third goal on the night. Ronaldo’s hat-trick helped Portugal secure a 3-3 draw against Spain. 5/5 It took Ronaldo just three minutes and 58 seconds to score his fourth goal of the tournament against Morocco with a thumping header to secure all three points for his team. Silva took the corner short playing it to Moutinho who sent in a cross towards the near post. Ronaldo made a darting run in before connecting with a diving header to score. First Published on Jun 23, 2018 05:01 pm