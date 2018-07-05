App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

FIFA World Cup 2018: Costa Rica part company with coach Oscar Ramirez

Ramirez has been in charge since 2015, only a week after being appointed as Paulo Wanchope's assistant. Ramirez stepped up after Wanchope was involved in a fight in Panama and resigned as head coach

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Costa Rica's football federation has parted ways with coach Oscar Ramirez after a disappointing World Cup showing by the Central American nation. "Oscar Ramirez will not continue as coach, his contract has expired," the federation's president Rodolfo Villalobos told a press conference.

Costa Rica went out of the competition in the group stage, after failing to win a match. They lost their opening two games to Serbia and Brazil, before drawing their final game 2-2 with Switzerland.

Ramirez has been in charge since 2015, only a week after being appointed as Paulo Wanchope's assistant. Ramirez stepped up after Wanchope was involved in a fight in Panama and resigned as head coach.

"We believe that his continuing is not appropriate or convenient, we believe in his ability, but the executive committee has decided not to renew his contract," Villalobos said.

"I want to thank Oscar for his dedication, his professionalism, his discipline and his teaching," Villalobos said the Fedefut's executive committee would now begin a search for a coach to take the team through qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Costa Rica's style came in for sharp criticism under Ramirez and drew unfavourable comparisons with their showing in the last World Cup in Brazil when they reached the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 09:10 am

tags #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Sports

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.