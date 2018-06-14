FIFA World Cup 2018: Cities where the World Cup affects productivity – Mumbai makes the list

Mumbai is among the cities where the FIFA World Cup threatens to hit the productivity the most. However, that is negligible in comparison to the cities located in the western hemisphere of the globe.

Employers in the cities like Rio and New York are going to be unhappiest as the football actions on the pitch in Russia coincides with the working hours in these cities.

More than 64 hours of football will be played during the regular working hours in Brazilian capital Rio. Similarly, though the USA failed to reach the World Cup this times, enthusiasts would be keen to watch the games. As per the estimate, 60 hours of action will coincide with New York’s regular working hours.

Meanwhile, bosses in Asia or Australia can breathe easy as most of the matches will be played during dinner time in these areas. Hence, the matches will affect only three hours of regular working hours in Mumbai. The effect of football action will be zero in Shanghai, Tokyo or Melbourne.

Logically, high profile matches which involve teams like Brazil, Germany, Argentina or Spain will surely grab more eyeballs.

Is FIFA World Cup 2018 one of the last strongholds for TV?

According to FIFA, the 2014 World Cup in Brazil reached a global TV audience of 3.2 billion people, with the final between Germany and Argentina alone attracting more than 1 billion viewers (795 million in-home).

The 2014 games was only behind London and Beijing Olympics in global TV reach. According to the IOC, the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2008 Olympics in Beijing reached 3.6 and 3.5 billion people in their homes, respectively, edging out the last two World Cups which each attracted 3.2 billion viewers globally.