Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil vs Mexico, as it happened

Here is a glimpse of the action from the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Brazil and Mexico from the Samara Arena.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Pre-match ceremony as both teams made their way onto the pitch for their respective national anthems. The game was played at the Samara Arena, Samara. (Image: Reuters)
A Mexico fan, with a replica of the World Cup trophy. The Mexican fans were in full voice and came out in colourful costumes. (Image: Reuters)
A Brazil fan, soaking in the occasion with a drink. The Brazilian fans were not to be outdone by their North American counterparts and were equally loud in their support. (Image: Reuters)
The Brazil starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
The Mexico starting XI. (Image: Reuters)
The initial 20 minutes of the game saw a lot of aggressive pressing by Mexico, as they kept the Brazilian defenders on their toes. Carlos Vela (in pic) was particularly lively. (Image: Reuters)
After keeping out waves of Mexican attacks, Brazil began to create their own attacking chances. Neymar, in particular, started growing in influence. (Image: Reuters)
After a goalless first half, Brazil the second half in earnest. Neymar's influence was telling as he released Willian inside the box. He ran to the far post and scored from the winger's pass in the 51st minute. (Image: Reuters)
Roberto Firmino came on for Brazil in the 86th minute, and scored two minutes later from a wonderful chance created by Neymar beat the Mexican defence and the keeper. (Image: Reuters)
Mexico refused to give up on the game throughout the entirety of its duration. Nonetheless, Full-time arrived and Brazil celebrated their progress to the quarterfinals. For mexico though, a loss at the round of 16 is another in a series of familiar heartbreaks despite their best efforts. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 10:17 pm

tags #Brazil #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Mexico #Slidshow #Sports

