Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 11:29 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2018: Brazil firm as bookmakers' favourites for World Cup

Hosts Russia, who face the Croats in the quarter-finals, remain long shots at 20-1 despite beating former world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Brazil firmed up to 3-1 favourites to win the World Cup for the sixth time after goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-0 win over Mexico and a place in the quarter-finals on Monday.

France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, remained 7-2 chances ahead of Belgium, who came in at 5-1 after rallying from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 on Monday and set up a last eight contest against the Brazilians in Kazan.

England, who play their last 16 match against Colombia on Tuesday, were back out to 6-1 along with Croatia, who needed penalties to get past Denmark on Sunday.

Hosts Russia, who face the Croats in the quarter-finals, remain long shots at 20-1 despite beating former world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16.

Latest odds to win the World Cup:

3-1 Brazil

7-2 France

5-1 Belgium

6-1 England, Croatia

14-1 Uruguay

20-1 Colombia, Russia

33-1 Switzerland

40-1 Sweden
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 10:00 am

