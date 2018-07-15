FIFA World Cup 2018: Belgium record their best ever finish at the World Cup

Here's a glimpse of all the action from the third place play-off between England and Belgium at the Saint Petersburg Stadium. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 General view inside the Saint Petersburg Stadium as Belgium and England players line up for the national anthems before the match. (Image – Reuters) 2/10 England starting XI | Gareth Southgate made five changes to the side that started the semi-finals against Croatia. Henderson, Lingard, Young, Walker and Alli were left on the bench while Jones, Rose, Dier, Delph and Loftus-Cheek came in to replace them in the starting lineup. (Image – Reuters) 3/10 Belgium starting XI | Roberto Martinez made just two changes to his lineup with Meunier returning from suspension and Tielemans coming into midfield in place of Fellaini. (Image – Reuters) 4/10 Goal! Belgium 1-0 England | It was the perfect start for Belgium as Meunier got ahead of Rose to tap in Chadli’s cross from the left giving his team a 1-0 lead in the 4th minute of the game. (Image – Reuters) 5/10 Chance! | The tournament’s leading scorer had a golden opportunity to level the score when Sterling set him up at the edge of the area. Kane however lost his footing just as he was about to pull the trigger sending the ball well wide of the target. (Image – Reuters) 6/10 Chance! | Lukaku had a brilliant opportunity to double Belgium’s lead when De Bruyne released him through on goal with a perfectly weighted pass. Lukaku’s first touch was a bit too heavy and Pickford was quick to smother the danger. (Image – Reuters) 7/10 Off the line! | Rashford released Dier with a first time pass and the midfielder managed to dink the ball over the onrushing Courtois and towards goal. However, Alderweireld managed to get back behind his keeper and clear the ball off the goal line. (Image – Reuters) 8/10 Goal! Belgium 2-0 England | De Bruyne slid another inch-perfect pass through for Hazard and Belgium’s captain made no mistake as he drilled the ball past Pickford at the near post to score his third goal of the tournament. (Image – Reuters) 9/10 Belgium's Eden Hazard is presented a medal by FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the match. Hazard has been spectacular all through the tournament. He was directly involved in seven goals at the World Cup (three goals and four assists), the joint-most of any Belgium player since 1966. (Image – Reuters) 10/10 Belgium players celebrate with their medals after the match. (Image – Reuters) First Published on Jul 15, 2018 05:33 pm