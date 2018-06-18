App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018: Assamese man takes Rs 15 lakh loan to build an auditorium to screen matches

The auditorium was inaugurated by the veteran footballer, Gilbertson Sangma in the presence of hundreds of fans.

Moneycontrol News

With football fever gripping the world, Putul Borah from Assam availed a loan of around Rs 15 lakh to construct a symbolic stadium (auditorium) in his front yard. An ardent fan of Germany, Putul has named the auditorium ‘German Stadium’ and has adorned it with the flags of all 32 participating teams.

As per a report by The Indian Express, over 50-year-old businessman Putul Borah, a resident of Diphu town in Karbi Anglong, Assam, approached a bank to turn his dream of recreating a stadium-like atmosphere into reality.

He built a huge 1800 square feet auditorium right in his front yard which can accommodate up to 500 people.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 05:44 pm

tags #FIFA #FIFA World Cup 2018 #Football #Trending News

