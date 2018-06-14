FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina prisoners go on a hunger strike to get TV repaired

Nine prisoners at the Puerto Madryn jail in Chubut, Argentina, have gone on a hunger strike to force authorities to repair the cable TV so that they can watch the World Cup. The TV is reportedly located in a common room away from the cells.

According to a report in ESPN, the inmates from the Puerto Madryn jail, around 800 miles south of the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires, have sent a hand-written letter to the local judge protesting against the damaged cable system. According to the letter, the cable TV has not been working for the past three days. The inmates are hoping to watch Argentina’s inaugural match against Iceland on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

The inmates have cited law 23.098, and claim that according to law the audio-visual cable is their ‘indispensable right’. In the letter signed by nine inmates, they have declared that they will ‘not receive lunch or supper till the inconvenience is solved’.

Argentina is placed in Group D along with Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria. The team's inaugural match is against Iceland on Saturday, June 16.

The FIFA World Cup kicks off in Russia on Thursday.

The Argentinian team hasn't won the FIFA World Cup since 1986. The team's recent form has not been encouraging with two Copa America final losses in 2015 and 2016. They had also lost to Germany in the finals of the FIFA World Cup 2014.