FIFA World Cup 2018: All you need to know about Brazil’s golden boy - Neymar Jr

From baffling his companions on the streets of Brazil to leaving audiences awestruck in packed stadiums, Neymar Da Silva Santos Junior has been busy establishing himself as one of football’s all-time greats.

Born on February 5, 1992, Neymar was named after his dad who himself was a professional footballer. As a youngster, Neymar was well known in the favelas of Brazil as an uber talented street footballer who could leave much older players flat footed with his dribbling skills. His father made sure that Neymar developed his game professionally too and in 1999, he joined the youth ranks of Portuguesa Santista.

Neymar’s popularity was rising and before long, FC Santos, the famous Brazilian club, came calling when he was still only 11 years old. By now, teams from Europe had begun to hear about the young trickster with quick feet and foreign scouts started turning up to watch the prodigy play. When he was 14, Neymar was even offered an invitation to join the Real Madrid academy. However, fans of FC Santos led protests as they wanted him to continue to play for their club and Neymar decided to stay back after Santos offered him much larger bonuses.

Neymar made his senior debut as a 17-year-old for Santos in 2009 and, with him in their ranks, the club would go on to enjoy the greatest period of success since a certain Pele donned their club colours.

Santos won three straight league titles and the Copa do Brasil. The crowning glory, however, came in 2011, when they won the Copa Libertadores for the first time since 1963. That year, Neymar was also named South American Player of the Year and won the Puskas Award for the world’s best goal, where he dribbled past several players before dinking the ball over the onrushing keeper.

Neymar made his senior national team debut in 2010 and was part of the Brazilian squad which lost in the quarterfinals of the 2011 Copa America. He was also part of the Brazil team at the 2012 Summer Olympics, which they lost to underdogs Mexico in the finals.

In May 2013, Neymar finally made a much anticipated big money leap to Barcelona. He also led the national team to victory in the Confederation Cup that very year. Neymar would go on to shine at the 2014 World Cup, but he had to be stretchered off the pitch after a horror tackle by Colombia’s Juan Zuniga in the quarterfinals left him with a fractured vertebra in his spine.

Brazil weren’t the same side without him and they suffered a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Germany in the semifinals.

Neymar continued to shine in Spain as he picked up the treble with Barcelona in the 2014-15 season. He even led the national team to a Gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics. In 2017, Neymar would go on to become the world’s most expensive football player as Paris Saint-Germain paid 263 million USD to secure his services.

A talented dribbler of the ball, Neymar has the ability to play in any position across the front three. He can also fill in as an attacking midfielder creating opportunities with his pace and playmaking skill.

Current coach Tite has done well to restore the balance of Brazil’s squad which has been over-reliant on Neymar in the past. Brazil looks like an even bigger threat now with a new found solidity at the back and with an unburdened Neymar leading the attack up front.

The form of the team, coupled with Neymar’s own brilliance, has many Brazilians convinced that this could finally be the year that the World Cup comes back to the five-time champions.