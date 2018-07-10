FIFA World Cup 2018: 4 key factors in Belgium’s semi-final clash against France

Now that the smoke has cleared from the demolition of Brazil at the hands of Belgium, we can look forward to a mouth-watering semi-final clash between France and Belgium, two teams that have squared off 74 times before. While France have made their way through to the semis with four wins and a draw, Belgium have done so with victory in all five of their games, scoring 14 goals so far. So, let us take a quick look at Belgium’s attack and see why it is so much more potent.

1. Eden Hazard

The Belgium captain has grown in influence with each one of Belgium’s World Cup games. His intelligent movement on the pitch has made it possible for Belgium to create a lot of scoring chances. His performance against Brazil stands out: he attempted 10 take-ons with a 100 percent success rate. He took 63 touches and attempted two shots on goal, apart from creating openings for Lukaku and De Bruyne to break on the counter. He also won all four of his aerial duels. Even before this game, Hazard had picked up two goals and two assists. But against Brazil, he led by example.

2. Kevin de Bruyne

The Manchester City man is hailed as the embodiment of what a modern mid-fielder should be. He was directly involved in five of Belgium’s eight shots on the Brazilian goal, during the first half. Martinez deployed the skilful mid-fielder as a False Nine. This meant that de Bruyne could drop back into the mid-field and help overload the numbers in there. This also stretched the Brazil defence and created space for Lukaku to run into. His touch and decision making are complemented by his endurance. Compared to the 36.7 km covered by his captain Hazard so far, de Bruyne has covered 43.3 km in the tournament. And the best of his abilities can be seen in two crucial goals: the winning goal against Japan, where he launched a counter attack from the edge of Belgium’s penalty area before passing wide to Meunier, and the goal he scored against Brazil with a thunderous shot to the far post.

3. Romelu Lukaku

The powerful centre forward is in the race for the Golden Boot with England’s Harry Kane. While Kane has six goals to his name, Lukaku has four. The Belgian may have been quiet in the last couple of games, but he has been instrumental in the wins picked up by his side. Against Japan, it was his clever dummy that fooled the opposition defence and set up Nacer Chadli for the winning goal from Meunier’s pass. His powerful forward drive helped set up de Bruyne’s goal against Brazil. Interestingly, he started the Brazil game on the right side of the pitch so that de Bruyne’s movements as a False Nine could create spaces for him to run in. He has greatly benefited from Thierry Henry’s presence on the Belgium team’s coaching staff.

4. Roberto Martinez

The Belgium national team manager is, without a doubt, a brilliant tactician. The game against Japan proved that his Belgium team can mount a comeback despite being shell-shocked. Belgium went down 2-0 against Japan in the second half. Martinez responded by sending on Fellaini. That allowed the Belgians to overload the Japan penalty area with tall players who are proven threats from set-piece opportunities – Vertonghen, Fellaini and Lukaku. Within a few minutes Belgium had pulled two goals back thanks to Vertonghen and Fellaini. The last minute winning goal from the counter was an example in how quickly Belgium can turn defence into attack. Against Brazil, his team could not get into the game due to heavy pressing by the South Americans in the initial stages. But they did not allow the Brazil many openings either. His tactics to start Lukaku on the right and de Bruyne further forward succeeded in posing a constant threat on the counter.