FIFA targets $11 billion revenue through US-led 2026 World Cup

Associated Press
Dec 16, 2022 / 04:50 PM IST

The four-year budget was presented Friday to the ruling FIFA Council which foresees an almost 50% raise in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsor deals for the men's World Cup

FIFA expects to earn $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men's World Cup in North America set to deliver a big rise in revenue.

The four-year budget was presented Friday to the ruling FIFA Council which foresees an almost 50% raise in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsor deals for the men's World Cup, plus ticketing and hospitality at a tournament that will use several NFL stadiums.

FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting targets.

The $7.5 billion revenue announced in Qatar last month for the 2019-22 commercial cycle was $1 billion more than the forecast budget.

There is also uncertainty over exactly how many games will be played and sold to broadcasters at the 48-team World Cup.

FIFA's council agreed in January 2017 to have an 80-game format with teams playing in 16 round-robin groups of three teams each ahead of a 32-team knockout bracket. The 2022 tournament, which ends when Argentina play France in the final on Sunday, has 64 matches.