App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

FIFA President Gianni Infantino urges to use "power of football" in combating coronavirus

"I highly recommend you to also at your level use the power of football to send out and spread these key messages," Infantino wrote in an open letter, seen by AFP, to FIFA's members and stakeholders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on March 16 urged authorities to use "the power of football" to reinforce important messages in the fight against coronavirus, promising initiatives with the World Health Organization.

"I highly recommend you to also at your level use the power of football to send out and spread these key messages," Infantino wrote in an open letter, seen by AFP, to FIFA's members and stakeholders.

"Most importantly, the football authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus spreading to the wider community" he said.

Close

"In partnership with the WHO, we are launching awareness building initiatives designed to provide practical recommendations and steps to tackle the spread of COVID-19."

related news

Infantino also suggested football could play a crucial role in helping society recover from the pandemic.

The coronavirus has infected more than 175,000 people across the world since it was first identified in central China in late December. It has claimed 7,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally.

"Sport in general and football, in particular, can -- and I believe will -- play a big part in helping our world recover once we have, hopefully sooner rather than later, returned to normality" said Infantino.

UEFA will hold a crisis meeting on March 17 to determine whether to postpone Euro 2020, which is due to take place for the first time in a dozen different cities spread across the continent from June 12 to July 12.

Europe's top leagues have already suspended competition due to the outbreak of the virus.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 12:25 pm

tags #coronavirus #Sports

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.