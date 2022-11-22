 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA orders World Cup referees to add time at end of games

Associated Press
Nov 22, 2022 / 07:07 PM IST

The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup, and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment.

The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina's shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe.

England and Iran went into the 15th minute of stoppage time in the first half Monday and the referee added almost 14 minutes in the second half. A head injury for Iran's goalkeeper explained the first, but the second raised more eyebrows.

Even more surprising were the Netherlands-Senegal and the United States-Wales games each entering the 11th minute of time added at the end for the myriad types of stoppages in modern soccer. The American game, which started at 10 p.m. on Monday in Doha, ticked over into Tuesday when the final whistle blew.

The pattern carried on Tuesday as the Argentina-Saudi Arabia match went into a seventh minute of time added on in the first half and twice as much in the second, when a Saudi defender was injured and carted off the field.

"The purpose is to offer more show to those watching the World Cup," FIFA referees committee chairman Pierluigi Collina said in Qatar ahead of the tournament.