FIFA may ban Ghana and Nigeria from international competitions

Ghana and Nigeria face a ban from international soccer competitions following recent incidents of government interference in the functioning of the football bodies.

FIFA rules clearly state that sports and politics should not be mixed. Failing to follow these rules, two of the most powerful teams of Africa may have to face a ban, as per a report in Quartz.

The Ghanian government recently held an investigation that showed corruption in the Ghana Football Association, following which the government dispersed the GFA. This decision has not gone down very well with FIFA, as they feel dissolving the GFA will lead to outside interference in the sport.

To save themselves from the ban, the Ghanian government has sworn to take back its order of dissolving the GFA despite the serious findings in the investigation report. Nigeria on the other has a rather different and more serious issue to handle. It dates back to the presidential elections for the National Football Federation (NFF) in 2014.

Amaju Pinnick was elected the president of NFF post elections. However, the local courts ruled out the result and support his challenger Chris Giwa. As a result of the court ruling, Giwa took hold of the presidential position in the NFF. Giwa has immense support from the national minister of sports.

FIFA stays strong in their opinion that it does not recognise Giwa as the President of the federation since he is not the elected leader.

This tussle has already cost Nigeria suspension of its’ local struggling league. And if soon this issue is not resolved it may cost Nigeria its’ national soccer team a ban from international competitions, most important of all the African Cup of Nations that will take place next year. This is the continent’s flagship soccer competition.

Nigeria says it will recognise Pinnick as the president of NFF and respect the decision of FIFA.