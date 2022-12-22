 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet the man behind the Lionel Messi World Cup photo, the most liked on Instagram

Dec 22, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: British photographer Shaun Botterill captured an image for the ages, of the champion Lionel Messi holding up his hard-won trophy.

Lionel Messi and his team's history-making World Cup win will be spoken about for years to come. The moment Argentina lifted the coveted gold FIFA trophy is inarguably one of the biggest events this year. Pictures capturing it have broken Instagram "likes" records.

Messi's Instagram post on Argentina's FIFA victory has gathered over 71 million likes, surpassing a famous photo of an egg to become the most-liked on the social platform ever.

 

 

The opening photo in Messi's post was taken by Shaun Botterill, a photographer with Getty images. It shows Messi, hoisted on his teammates' shoulders, holding up Argentina's trophy.

As senior photographer, Botterill has covered several World Cups as well as the 2012 London Olympics.

Botterill spoke to CNN in detail about how he managed to capture Messi in that historic moment.