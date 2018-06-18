FIFA initiates disciplinary action on Mexico for homophobic chants

FIFA has initiated disciplinary action against the Mexican Football Federation after fans from the country chanted homophobic slurs at German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in their 2018 FIFA World Cup match on June 17, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The incident was reported in the 24th minute of the game where Mexico were playing Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium. Fans argued that the slur was not used with discriminatory intent, however the words being used are widely considered as a swear word throughout the world.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Mexico fans chanting a homophobic slur during the team’s win over Germany at the World Cup can dampen the overall spirit of the tournament.

Mexico provided the first upset of the tournament by defeating Germany in a closely fought match. Germany became the third defending champion to lose its opening match of the FIFA World Cup in the past 16 years.

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute from a Javier Hernandez’s pass inside the penalty area.

“I don’t know if it’s the biggest victory in (Mexico’s) history, but one of the biggest for sure. It’s great to start on the right foot when you are playing the world champions,” Lozano said after the match.