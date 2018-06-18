App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 10:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA initiates disciplinary action on Mexico for homophobic chants

The incident was reported in the 24th minute of the game where Mexico were playing Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

FIFA has initiated disciplinary action against the Mexican Football Federation after fans from the country chanted homophobic slurs at German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer in their 2018 FIFA World Cup match on June 17, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The incident was reported in the 24th minute of the game where Mexico were playing Germany at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium. Fans argued that the slur was not used with discriminatory intent, however the words being used are widely considered as a swear word throughout the world.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Mexico fans chanting a homophobic slur during the team’s win over Germany at the World Cup can dampen the overall spirit of the tournament.

Mexico provided the first upset of the tournament by defeating Germany in a closely fought match. Germany became the third defending champion to lose its opening match of the FIFA World Cup in the past 16 years.

related news

Mexican striker Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute from a Javier Hernandez’s pass inside the penalty area.

“I don’t know if it’s the biggest victory in (Mexico’s) history, but one of the biggest for sure. It’s great to start on the right foot when you are playing the world champions,” Lozano said after the match.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 10:32 pm

tags #FIFA World Cup #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.