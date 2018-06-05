FIFA imposes Rs 14 lakh fine on England football team for having 'non-sponsored drink'

Last June, during finals of the Under-20 World Cup, an England player was spotted drinking a non-sanctioned energy drink. Subsequently, FIFA fined the Football Association (FA), the governing body of association football in England, a hefty fine of £16,000 or approximately Rs 14 lakh. That is a hefty fine for sipping an energy drink!

The unnamed player was found sipping on Red Bull in the dugout during the game. The problem was that Powerade was FIFA’s official energy drink partner for the tournament, a product by Coca Cola – their official corporate sponsors. The fine was levied immediately after the tournament.

The Football Association was silent about it until another incident occurred in Russia this year.

Earlier this year, Russia played France in an International friendly in Saint Petersburg. During the match, some fans racially abused some France players. FIFA levied a fine of 22,000-pound sterling or approximately Rs. 19.5 lakhs on the Russian Football Federation due to the incident.

It is important to note that FIFA has stressed the importance of tackling racism hard and claim to have a 'zero-tolerance approach to discrimination'. However, FIFA's actions do not seem to live up to this approach.

Chairman of the FA, Greg Clarke will be lodging a complaint after FIFA saw it fit to levy a hefty charge of £16,000 for one their players drinking a non-sanctioned drink while the Russian Football Federation was charged only £6,000 more for a racial abuse. Simply put, how can FIFA have similar punishments for a trivial branding issue and racial chants by fans? There is no update about any such complaint filed by the FA yet.

It will be interesting to see when the FA does file a complaint, how FIFA reacts to it.