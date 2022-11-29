 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FIFA fans without masks pose dilemma for Chinese TV

Bloomberg
Nov 29, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Footage reviewed by Bloomberg News and shared on social media appear to show state broadcaster China Central Television pulling back on footage of the stadium crowds compared to other international networks.

Footage of maskless fans packed into Qatars stadiums for the World Cup is putting China in a bind. Source: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Footage of maskless fans packed into Qatar’s stadiums for the World Cup is putting China -- facing rising discontent over its continuing strict Covid protocols -- in a bind.

Footage reviewed by Bloomberg News and shared on social media appear to show state broadcaster China Central Television pulling back on footage of the stadium crowds compared to other international networks. While not removing them completely, CCTV often substitutes crowd close-ups with video of coaches, the team bench or anything other than the thousands of jubilant or despondent fans.

The World Cup is the first major international sporting event taking place in an atmosphere of relaxed Covid measures, following stricter protocols at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Winter Games. That’s forced broadcasters like CCTV to resort to a familiar playbook, which includes a 30-second delay on the games that gives censors more time to respond to anything that might be looked down upon in Beijing.

“CCTV has long been notoriously cautious when it comes to sporting events over which they have no broadcast control, largely for fear of what might be seen in the crowd, such as offending banners or signs,” said Mark Dreyer, author of “Sporting Superpower: An Insider’s View on China’s Quest to Be the Best.”

In 2019, CCTV cut broadcasts of National Basketball Association games after the general manager of the Houston Rockets tweeted support for protesters in Hong Kong. The NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, later said the resulting dispute with China cost the league hundreds of millions of dollars.

But now, just the images of the crowds at the World Cup are a political message to Covid enforcers and online censors in China, which has seen rare public unrest in major cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Wuhan.