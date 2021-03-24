FCBU owner Gaurav Manchanda shares challenges his football club faced due to COVID-19

FC Bengaluru United (FCBU), a football club which was started in 2018, was amid the top four teams in the I-League second division, which is the second tier in the Indian football league system, behind Indian Super League and I-League.

But I-League second division last year was interrupted on March 16 due to the coronavirus outbreak. And that played a spoilsport to FC Bengaluru United's plan to win the I-League second division.

"We wanted to climb up the ladder. We were doing well just before COVID-19. We were the top five teams to be in the playoffs (in I-League second division). But the pandemic slowed things down. Any stoppage for athletes impacts their game, it slows down the momentum. From a mental standpoint, it was tough for athletes. As a club we had challenges on how to keep the boys (players) fit," said Gaurav Manchanda, owner of FC Bengaluru United.

He added that the whole team was in a bio bubble for two months in Bengaluru in a sports school and even the players who had homes in the city were not allowed to visit their families.

Despite the challenges, there was no financial impact that the club faced. Manchanda listed two reasons for that.

"We managed the club's financial management relatively okay. We have the same staff that was there last year. We have kept our operations lean," he said.

The second reason that helped not just FCBU but also other football teams was the financial assistance offered by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

"During the unlock, the second division I-League was the first sporting event at the national level that had restarted. And we were part of the first game. So, had consolidated movement and the matches were in one or two locations. And the travel burden was centralized and it made things cost-effective for all the teams. So, travel cost came down for all the teams. Keeping players in the bubble was also managed by the AIFF. They took care of the cost of accommodation as well. So, that helped us cut down cost," said Manchanda.

While FCBU missed the opportunity to win the second division I-League, the team won the title at Citrus Ventures BDFA Super Division 2021 that concluded recently.

Hence, Manchanda and his team is gearing up for upcoming tournaments in 2021.

"We are eying the prize which is second division championship. It will happen in next couple of months. We will fight for the title. And if we do climb from second division to first, it will be two hops from local league to first division which has not been done in my knowledge before in such short succession. So, we are trying to pull that of," he said.