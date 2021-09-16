MARKET NEWS

Fans to return for Indian Premier League's resumption in UAE

Organizers said Wednesday there will be “limited seating available,” without specifying exactly how many spectators will be allowed in for matches in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

Associated Press
September 16, 2021 / 11:55 AM IST
The Indian Premier League will welcome back fans for the first time since the 2019 edition when the cricket competition resumes in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Organizers said Wednesday there will be “limited seating available,” without specifying exactly how many spectators will be allowed in for matches in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

The entire tournament in 2020 was played in empty stadiums, also in the UAE, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 edition started in India without fans in April but was suspended within a month because of positive tests for the virus in several franchises. The competition was switched to the UAE to be completed.

The Super 12s and knockout stage of the men’s World Twenty20 tournament will also take place in the UAE in October and November.

Associated Press
Tags: #cricket #IPL #Sports
first published: Sep 16, 2021 11:55 am

