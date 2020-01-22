Fans of arch rivals East Bengal, Mohun Bagan unite in anti-CAA protests during Kolkata derby

Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium witnessed an iconic moment in its history on January 19 when East Bengal took on Mohun Bagan in the I-League. The Kolkata derby is the biggest match in the league and draws in huge crowds with this time being no exception.

However, during the game on January 19, over 60,000 football fans of these archrivals clubs found common ground, uniting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which have sparked a national debate and protests across the country.



Anti-NRC protest @ kolkata derby tonight.

From East Bengal FC galary: "our nation is made with our blood, not with some papers"

From Mohanbagan FC galary: "when we were here, there were no papers"..#IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC_NPR pic.twitter.com/Gp3lqnRCCa

— Ananyo (@laiciteananyo) January 19, 2020

The rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is part of Indian Football folklore and has always witnessed jam-packed stadiums, high-octane matches and in some instances, fierce confrontations between fans. However, the reactions of supporters from both clubs on Sunday was that of solidarity and unity.In what will only go down as a historic moment in Indian football, fans from the rival clubs unfurled banners and tifos (A choreographed display used by fans to form a large image or sign) that openly challenged and ridiculed the contentious new CAA and NRC laws.

Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-1 in the derby after taking the lead in the 18th minute through Joseba Beitia and then doubling their lead, against the run of play, in the 65th minute through a Baba Diawara strike. East Bengal managed to pull one back in the 72nd minute through Marcos Jimenez de La Espada, but it wasn’t enough for the men in red-and-gold to salvage anything from the game.