MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the Tech Talk Roundtable with Adobe on Feb 19, 11:30am and learn how digitisation can boost your business’ growth. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Faf du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket

The cricketer announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on his career in the shorter formats with T20 being the priority.

PTI
February 17, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
Faf Du Plessis announces retirement from Test Cricket.

Faf Du Plessis announces retirement from Test Cricket.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on February 17 announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on his career in the shorter formats with T20 being the priority.

The 36-year-old made the announcement through a statement on his Instagram page.

"It has been a year of refinement in the fire for us all. Uncertain were the times but they brought clarity for me in many aspects. My heart is clear and time is right to walk into a new chapter," du Plessis posted.

"It has been an honour to play for my country in all formats of the game but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket.

"The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this my focus is shifting to this format...," he said.

Close

Du Plessis played 69 Tests, scoring 4163 runs at an average of 40.02.

He stepped down as South Africa's Test and T20 captain last year after taking over the job from A B de Villiers back in 2016.
PTI
TAGS: #Faf du Plessis #South Africa
first published: Feb 17, 2021 02:32 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Another lockdown in Mumbai likely if people continue to flout rules, says Mayor; South Africa asks Serum Institute to take back 1 million vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.