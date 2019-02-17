FA Cup 5th Round: Chelsea vs Manchester United preview, betting odds, where to watch

Moneycontrol News

The final match of the 5th round of this season's FA Cup sees Chelsea welcoming Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 19.

The FA Cup clash comes at a time when the two teams are already locked in a tough tussle to finish in top-4 of the Premier League. Add the pressure of Europe and this match suddenly becomes a season decider for the two teams.

This match is either teams' first appearance after their mid-week European clash where the teams had contrasting fortunes. In Champions League United tasted defeat for the first time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against PSG at home while Chelsea cruised to a win at Malmao.

Team News

Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard have been ruled out for up to three weeks after suffering muscle injuries in the first half against PSG. While it serves as a huge blow, it provides an opportunity for forwards Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to rediscover their goalscoring touch. Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are the other two absentees because of minor injuries in the United camp.

In Chelsea's corner, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is doubtful to start the match as he has sustained back injury. Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri though is expected to go with a near full strength team on February 18 night, meaning Callum Hudson-Odoi will have to settle for a place on the bench. Ross Barkley will hope to keep his place in the team after scoring against Malmao.

Possible XI

Chelsea XI (formation: 4-3-3): Arrizabalaga, Alonso, Luiz, Rüdiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Pedro, Higuain, Hazard

Manchester United XI (formation: 4-3-1-2): Romero, Shaw, Jones, Smalling, Young, Pogba, Matic, Herrera, Mata, Sanchez, Lukaku

These are the players to watch out for --

Eden Hazard (Chelsea)

In Premier League this season, Hazard has scored 12 goals and assisted in 10 others. Belgian's passing, through balls, dribbling and clinical finishing could prove effective against United.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Solskjaer has revived Pogba's United career. The French mid-fielder's numbers are impressive. He has 11 goals and 8 assists against his name in Premier League. Like Hazard, Pogba too is good at dribbling and finishing. Chelsea should be careful about the 25-year-old.

Trivia

1. This is 14th FA Cup Clash between the two sides. The Blues have emerged victorious of each of the last four occasions including the final last season.

2. Chelsea stands at a chance of eliminating Manchester United from the knock-out rounds of the FA Cup on five consecutive occasions.

3. Manchester United have lost three of their five FA cup ties against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They won 5-3 in 1997/98 season and 2-0 in the next season.

Form Guide (Most recent first)

Chelsea: W-L-W-L-W-W

Manchester United: L-W-W-D-W-W

Head-to-Head (last 6 matches)

Chelsea: 3

Manchester United: 2

Draw: 1

Betting Odds (bet365)

Chelsea win/draw: 1.28

Manchester United win/draw: 5.50

Where to watch