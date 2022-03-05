English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    F1 team Haas terminates Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract

    The decision comes on the back of F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been until 2025.

    Associated Press
    March 05, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST
    Haas driver Nikita Mazepin of Russia (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

    Haas driver Nikita Mazepin of Russia (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

    The Haas Formula One team has terminated Russian driver Nikita Mazepin's contract “with immediate effect” following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    The decision comes on the back of F1's decision to terminate its contract with the Russian GP. That contract had been until 2025.

    Haas also ended its sponsorship with Russian company Uralkali, owned by Mazepin's father.

    “As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Haas said in a statement Saturday.

    The 23-year-old Mazepin did not score a point in his debut F1 season last year alongside Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher.
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Formula One #Nikita Mazepin #Russia #Russia-Ukraine war #Ukraine
    first published: Mar 5, 2022 03:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.