F1 race driver Romain Grosjean survives horror crash at Bahrain Grand Prix

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a horrific crash that left his car engulfed in flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on November 29, causing the race to be halted. On the first lap, Grosjean veered off the track after the third corner following some contact with Daniil Kvyat and his Haas car ploughed into the barriers, exploding on impact and breaking in half.Formula1 racing driver Romain Grosjean’s Haas car was ripped in half and engulfed in flames during the start of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Frenchman mirculously survived. (PC- Formula1)

Grosjean’s Haas car hit the wall at 53G and soon burst into flames. The crash made such an impact that the car's chassis spit in half and sent Grosjean through the barriers. The French driver miraculously emerged from the flames after several seconds and was immediately tended to by the track side emergency services. (PC- Formula1)

Romain Grosjean's Haas suffered one of the most dramatic accidents in modern F1 history. After the Frenchman was escorted, he was seen limping. Officials confirmed that Grosjean was OK immediately after the crash, but has suffered some minor burns to his hands and ankles. (PC- Formula1)

Following the crash, race was immediately red-flagged with the drivers returning to the pit lane. (PC- Formula1)

