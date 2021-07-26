Explained: Here's why Russia is competing as ROC at Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Shooting (Women's 10m Air Rifle Medal Ceremony) Gold medallist Yang Qian of China poses with silver medallist Anastasiia Galashina of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and bronze medallist Nina Christen of Switzerland (Image: REUTERS)

Russia, which has been banned from officially competing at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, has listed its athletes under a new banner – the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Russia fell out with the Olympics Committee over a long-running doping concern. As a result, they were disallowed from using the country’s name, flag, or anthem, and had to compete under a new identity. Hence, viewers have not seen the Russian flag above any podium, although the national colours are visible on the uniform.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 4 | July 26 | India schedule: Here’s all you need to know

As the rules state, all official Olympic paperwork and TV media outlets will have to attribute Russia’s results to “ROC”, without spelling out the name in full. In case a Russian athlete wins gold, music composed by Russian composer Tchaikovsky will be played for them instead of their national anthem.

Even though Russia has historically been among the top sporting nations in the Olympics, in December 2019, it was banned from competing in international events for four years, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 FIFA, by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The WADA ban was imposed after new revelations concerning Russia’s doping programme had surfaced.

However, the ban has not affected Russia’s Olympic team size significantly. Russia is competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with almost a full team with limitations imposed only on track and field and weightlifting competitions, as the two sports have been mired with maximum doping controversies in the recent past.