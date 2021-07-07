Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Team news, prediction, line-ups, all details here

July 06, 2021 / 11:41 PM IST

Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Italy and Spain have met at the business end of major tournaments plenty of times. At the Euros itself, both sides have met in the last three editions. In 2008, they met at the quarter-finals where Spain came on top at the end of the penalty shootout. They went on to win Euro 2008. Euro 2012 was a chance for Italy to make amends, but they were thumped 4-0 by Spain in the final to retain their Euro title. But the balance shifted during Euro 2016 where Italy eliminated Spain 2-0 in the round of 16.