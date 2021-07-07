MARKET NEWS

Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Team news, prediction, line-ups, all details here

Italy takes on Spain at the Euro 2020 semi-finals on the back of a 32-game unbeaten run. Spain on the other hand is one of the favourites after their impressive wins over Slovakia and Croatia.

Euro 2020 | Sweden vs Poland | Spain vs Slovakia Live: They are two of the last four standing at Euro 2020. Italy takes on Spain and it promises to be an exciting encounter. Contrary to their previous style of play, Italy is now much more the attacking side and with Spain, you can always expect a fast-paced game. Italy is on a 32-game unbeaten run.
  • July 07, 2021 / 12:26 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: National anthems of both teams being played. Just a few more minutes until kick-off.

  • July 07, 2021 / 12:06 AM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Italy & Spain have met nine times previously in EURO/World Cup history, with Italy winning four matches (D4 L1). Tonight's game will make Italy v Spain the most played fixture among European nations in major tournament history (World Cup/EURO).

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:58 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Spain's starting XI is here. The misfiring Morata will not be starting. Dani Olmo and Oyarzabal start up front for Spain tonight. 

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:56 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Here is the starting XI for Italy. Italy will miss the services of Spinazzola who picked up an injury during Italy's quarter-final clash against Belgium. 

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:49 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: As we wait for kick-off, here is a look at the number of goals scored at Euro 2020 and when they were scored. 

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:48 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: But in 2016, it was Italy who came on top when they eliminated Spain in the round of 16. 

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:46 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Spain gave a memorable performance in the 2012 Euro final when they sunk Italy 4-0. 

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:41 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Italy and Spain have met at the business end of major tournaments plenty of times. At the Euros itself, both sides have met in the last three editions. In 2008, they met at the quarter-finals where Spain came on top at the end of the penalty shootout. They went on to win Euro 2008. Euro 2012 was a chance for Italy to make amends, but they were thumped 4-0 by Spain in the final to retain their Euro title. But the balance shifted during Euro 2016 where Italy eliminated Spain 2-0 in the round of 16. 

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain: It is those times now where beverage bottles have grabbed headlines during press conferences. A day after Portugal's popular football star Cristiano Ronaldo removed Coca-Cola bottles during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Hungary showdown, France's Paul Pogba did something similar at the post-match press conference after the Germany clash. Get more details here.

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:31 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Spain on the other hand started their Euro 2020 campaign with two draws against Sweden and Poland. The first was a goalless draw and the second a 1-1 stalemate. But they came back strong after they sunk Slovakia 5-0 to qualify for the knockouts. Against Croatia, Spain let their two-goal lead slip to see the match go to extra-time after a 3-3 draw in normal playing time. But they shifted gears during extra-time to beat Croatia 5-3 on the night. In the quarter-finals, they survived a penalty shootout scare from 10-men Switzerland to book their semi-final showdown against Italy.

  • July 06, 2021 / 11:24 PM IST

    Euro 2020 | Italy vs Spain Live: Italy have had a spectacular tournament so far. They opened their campaign against Turkey in the tournament opener, which they won 3-0. They then beat Switzerland and Wales to finish top of their group. In the round of 16, the Azurri beat Austria 2-1 and then went on to beat favourites Belgium 2-1 to book their semi-final berth.

