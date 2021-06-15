Euro 2020 | 'I feel okay,' says Denmark's Christian Eriksen on social media

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen (Image: Instagram/chriseriksen8)

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest during his Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game in Copenhagen on June 12, has said in a social media post that he is "fine" and will cheer on his teammates as they play their European championship matches.

"Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family. I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay," Eriksen said in an Instagram post.

Eriksen also said he will cheer on his teammates during Denmark's upcoming matches in the Euro 2020 championship. "Play for all of Denmark," he added.

On June 12, Eriksen fell face-forward onto the ground in the 43rd minute just after playing a short pass during Denmark’s opening match against Finland. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field.

Medics gave the Inter Milan midfielder CPR on the pitch and he was later said to be “awake” in hospital and his condition had stabilised.

Eriksen, 29, has made over 109 appearances for his national side in which he has scored 36 times.

After a brief suspension, the Group B match resumed at the Parken stadium and Finland defeated Denmark 1-0. The Danes will taken on Belgium on June 17 and Russia on June 21 in their remaining group stage matches.

Denmark returned to play the Euro after missing out on qualification for the 2016 edition.