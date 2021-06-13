Euro 2020: Denmark's Christian Eriksen 'awake' after collapsing during Finland fixture; may not play football again says cardiologist

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is taken away on a stretcher after collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was rushed to hospital on June 12 after collapsing on the field during a match in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.

"Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet," the Danish federation said in a tweet.

The Euro 2020 match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after Eriksen was given urgent medical attention on the field near the end of the first half. It was later resumed and the Finns went on to win their Group B opener 1-0 thanks to a Joel Pohjanpalo goal.

Eriksen was treated for about 10 minutes after collapsing. He was then carried off on a stretcher.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given chest compressions as his Denmark teammates stood around him in a shielding wall for privacy.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was eventually carried off to a loud ovation, with his teammates walking next to the stretcher. The game had been halted in the 43rd minute with a score of 0-0.

Experts believe that Eriksen may not play professionally again after the collapse. As per an Express UK report, Sanjay Sharma, professor of sports cardiology at London's St George's University said that UK football bodies are likely to be "very strict" about allowing him to play again.

"Clearly something went terribly wrong," said Sharma, who had earlier worked with Eriksen during his time at Tottenham Hotspur.

Eriksen is one of Denmark's biggest stars and the incident brought an instant sense of shock to the Parken Stadium, where about 15,000 fans fell into hushed silence. Some supporters could be seen crying and hugging in the stands. Finland fans started chanting the name of the Inter Milan midfielder.

