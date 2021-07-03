Euro 2020: Czech Republic pay tribute to Christian Eriksen with Number 10 t-shirt

Denmark's Simon Kjaer carries a jersey dedicated to his teammate Christian Eriksen which was handed over by Gareth Bale of Wales during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between Wales and Denmark, at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (Koen van Weel, Pool via AP)

Tributes continue to pour for Denmark’s Cristian Eriksen even as he recovers after falling unconscious during their opening fixture against Finland. Czech Republic were the latest to pay respect to the Number 10. Before the start of their quarterfinal matchup, Czech Republic captain Borek Dockal presented his Denmark counterpart Simon Kjaer with Czech Number 10 t-shirt with Eriksen’s name.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on June 12 during Denmark’s opening fixture against Finland. Although the match was suspended for a while, it soon resumed with Denmark losing the game 1-0. After the initial scare, Eriksen later recovered.

Cristian Eriksen’s Euro 2020 journey may have ended during Denmark’s opening fixture, but the fairy-tale journey continues for the Danes. After losing their opening two fixtures to Finland and Belgium, they have since then gone on to beat Russia (4-1) in their final group fixture and knocked out Wales (4-0) in the Round of 16.