Euro 2020: 8 things to know about Denmark's 'King' Christian Eriksen

Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening match of Euro 2020 but the event was overshadowed by Christian Eriksen collapsing and subsequently being rushed to the hospital by medics.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the field.

Medics gave the Inter Milan midfielder CPR on the pitch after he collapsed and he was later said to be "awake" in hospital and his condition had stabilised.

Here are some things to know about Christian Eriksen:

1. A creative midfielder, Eriksen made his name at Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Inter Milan and helping the Nerazzurri end their 11-year wait for a Serie A title.

2. In Denmark, the player is known as 'King Christian' and has been a key figure since his first cap in 2010.

3. Born in Middelfart, central Denmark, Eriksen's father was a football coach at a youth level, and he started his playing career at a local club before he was even three years old.

4. Eriksen when on to compete in the Danish youth championships. His form at youth level and dribbling and free-kick techniques brought him to the attention of a number of major European clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona.

5. Eriksen opted for a move to Ajax in 2010 and scored 32 goals in 163 appearances across three seasons for the Dutch giants, where he won three league titles before moving to the Premier League and Tottenham for £11.5 million ($16.2 million) in August 2013.

6. After an initially slow start to life in England, he blossomed under Mauricio Pochettino, scoring 69 goals and providing 89 assists in 305 appearances. Skilful but physically slight, Eriksen is known for providing assists and scoring free-kicks.

7. In January 2020, Eriksen moved to Inter on a four-and-a-half-year deal for a reported fee of 27.5 million euros ($32.6 million) including bonuses. Inter finished second in his first season and Eriksen's dream move looked over last November when he requested to leave the Italian giants after just 10 months.

8. Later, in a year overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eriksen finally settled in Milan alongside Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku.

