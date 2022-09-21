Who is Ethan Nwaneri, the 15-year-old who made Premier League history?

Ethan Nwaneri made Premier League history on Sunday as the Arsenal midfielder became the youngest ever player in the English top flight. At 15 years and 181 days, Nwaneri broke the record previously held by Liverpool's Harvey Elliott when he appeared for Fulham aged 16 years and 30 days, reports AFP.

Here is all you need to know about Ethan Nwaneri, the 15-year-old Premier League record breaker:

Ethan Nwaneri is an English footballer of Nigerian descent who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal.

He was born in 2007. In fact, Nwaneri was not even alive when Arsenal moved to its new Emirates Stadium in 2006.

Nwaneri started his career with Arsenal at the age of nine. By the age of 14, he was playing for their under-18 side.

Nwaneri had been expected to spend the season with Arsenal Under-18s but he was quickly promoted to the Under-21s following his impressive performances.

He attends St John's Preparatory and Senior School in Enfield, north London. According to The Mirror, chants of “School in the morning, he's got school in the morning” greeted Nwaneri when the teenager was brought on to replace Fabio Vieira during Arsenal vs Brentford on Sunday.

(With inputs from AFP)