eSports firm Cobx Masters raises prize pool to Rs 1.40 crore this year, tournament begins April 5

The market for eSports is getting bigger in India with more players opting for online gaming. The prize pool is also getting larger. This year, gamers have a chance to win a massive amount of Rs 1.40 crore at the Multi-title International Esports Tournament organised by Cobx Masters, one of India’s leading eSports companies.

The prize money will be split across two titles — DOTA 2 (a multiplayer video game) and Counter Strike: Global Offensive. The tournament will begin tomorrow and last for three days.

In addition, the tournament will also have a a PUBG gaming zone, where the winner will receive a prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The tournament last year had a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. Phase I of the tournament covered 10 cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru.

“The Indian eSports segment is still in a nascent stage and we are doing our best to streamline it. The fundamental objective of conducting the tournament is to attract the maximum number of professional teams in India and placing India in the global esports map,” said Rajdip Gupta, co-founder – Cobx Gaming.

Yes Bank is the title sponsor of Cobx Masters and Sony Liv, the digital streaming partner, will stream the event live. Ticketing partner for the tournament is Insider.in.

According to a 2019 EY report, India accounts for approximately 13 percent of the global online mobile gaming population and is among the top five countries for online and mobile gaming.

India is home to one-tenth of the world's gamers and the count is estimated to rise to 628 million by 2020 from under 200 million in 2015, the report added.

Currently, India has over two million eSports players and this number is expected to grow five times by 2021.