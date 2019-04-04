App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 07:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

eSports firm Cobx Masters raises prize pool to Rs 1.40 crore this year, tournament begins April 5

Yes Bank is the title sponsor of Cobx Masters and Sony Liv will stream the event live

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market for eSports is getting bigger in India with more players opting for online gaming. The prize pool is also getting larger. This year, gamers have a chance to win a massive amount of Rs 1.40 crore at the Multi-title International Esports Tournament organised by Cobx Masters, one of India’s leading eSports companies.

The prize money will be split across two titles — DOTA 2 (a multiplayer video game) and Counter Strike: Global Offensive. The tournament will begin tomorrow and last for three days.

In addition, the tournament will also have a a PUBG gaming zone, where the winner will receive a prize of Rs 2 lakh.

The tournament last year had a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. Phase I of the tournament covered 10 cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru.

related news

“The Indian eSports segment is still in a nascent stage and we are doing our best to streamline it. The fundamental objective of conducting the tournament is to attract the maximum number of professional teams in India and placing India in the global esports map,” said Rajdip Gupta, co-founder – Cobx Gaming.

Yes Bank is the title sponsor of Cobx Masters and Sony Liv, the digital streaming partner, will stream the event live. Ticketing partner for the tournament is Insider.in.

According to a 2019 EY report, India accounts for approximately 13 percent of the global online mobile gaming population and is among the top five countries for online and mobile gaming.

India is home to one-tenth of the world's gamers and the count is estimated to rise to 628 million by 2020 from under 200 million in 2015, the report added.

Currently, India has over two million eSports players and this number is expected to grow five times by 2021.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 07:57 pm

tags #Sports

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Just Begun...': For Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Babri Masjid Demolition Was a 'M ...

Two Army Men Killed, 5 Injured in Fire at Mhow Army Range in MP

Bangladeshi National Arrested For Smuggling And Selling Drugs in Kolka ...

Did not Authorise Any Action to Seize Tamil Book on Rafale Deal, Says ...

Smriti Vs Rahul: The Big Battle Of 2019

Nirav Modi, Choksi, Mallya Fled After Realising New, Alert Chowkidaar ...

Ugadi Gift or Poll Effect? Andhra Farmers & Women Benefit as Schemes G ...

'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks ...

Congress Demands Kalyan Singh's Sacking as Governor After EC Points to ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photo ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Regular wickets derail D ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians issue Barinder Sran an Emoji Punishment kit f ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.