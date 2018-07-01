ESP vs RUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Spain and Russia go into extra time

Live now
Jul 01, 2018
104' Substitution - Spain: Asensio - out ; Rodrigo - in
96' Substitution - Russia: Kuziaev - out ; Erokhin - in
79' Substitution - Spain: Costa - out ; Aspas - in
70' Yellow card! Golovin (Russia)
69' Substitution - Spain: Nacho - out ; Carvajal - in
67' Substitution - Spain: Silva - out ; Iniesta - in
64' Substitution - Russia: Dzyuba - out ; Smolov - in
60' Substitution - Russia: Samedov - out ; Cheryshev - in
53' Yellow card! Kutepov (Russia)
45' Substitution - Russia: Zhirkov - out ; Granat - on
41' Goall!!! Russia 1 - 1 Spain (Dzyuba)
40' Yellow card! Pique (Spain)
12' Goal!!! Spain 1 - 0 Russia (Ignashevich OG)
101' Iniesta releases Aspas with a chip over the top but the striker has Ignashevich in front of him. He tries to find a way past the defender but doesn't manage to do that. In the end Aspas fires a shot towards goal which Ignashevich blocks sending the ball out for a throw in.
99' Shot! Aspas collects the ball and slips a pass to Asensio at the edge of the area. The Spaniard takes a touch before firing a shot towards goal but it's at a comfortable height for the keeper and Akinfeev collects the ball with ease.
96' Substitution - Russia: Kuziaev - out ; Erokhin - in
96' Shot! Ramos tries to shoot from midway though the Russian half but it sails well over the bar and into the stands. Russia are now making their fourth substitution of the game in accordance to the latest rules that allow an additional substitution for games that go into extra time.
95' Spain have definitely increased the tempo here as they keep coming at the Russian defence with pace. The Russians seem to be finding it difficult to deal with this kind of intensity so late into the game.
92' Isco slipped a beautiful ball through to Carvajal who gets down to the byline before cutting it back to Aspas who is at the edge of the six-yard box. The striker was about to pull the trigger but an important intervention from a defender clears the danger.
Extra time: Spain get us on the way as we have 30 additional minutes for either team to make this game their own.
Full time! That's it then. This will be the first game of the knockout stages that will need an additional 30 minutes to decide a winner. Will either side manage to score or will we be heading into the first penalty shootout of the tournament?
90' + 3' Shot! Cheryshev once again steals the ball near the halfway line and charges towards the area before playing the ball to Smolov. The midfielder takes a couple of touches as he cuts in and fires towards the far post but the ball sails wide.
90' Four minutes added on! Spain have very little time to stop this game from going into extra time.
90' Over the crossbar! Isco curls in a corner into the center of the box and Ramos leaps high but cannot keep his header on target.
89' Free kick! Spain have a chance to play the ball into the box but they take it short. Isco dribbles forward before hitting the ball against Kutepov for a corner. That was another wasted opportunity.
87' Cheryshev steals the ball on the halfway line and charges towards the goal as Russia find themselves in a three-on-two situation. He has Smolov on his right but his pass is behind his teammate giving Ramos the opportunity to clear.
84' Double Save! Alba fires in a cross from the left which Aspas chests down for Iniesta. The midfielder fires a low shot towards the bottom right corner but Akinfeev does brilliantly to keep the ball out. Aspas quickly latches onto the rebound and fires another shot at goal from a tight angle but Akinfeev gets on his feet quickly and pushes it clear again.
82' Isco curls in a corner which Russia manage to bundle clear after some scramble in the box. The referee halts the game for a quick VAR check. The Russian fans hold their breath in nervousness. The ball looks to have hit the hand of Ignashevich but there isn't much in it and the game goes on.
80' Spain pull out their top scorer and bring on the clever Iago Aspas. Can Aspas find a way through a stubborn Russian defence?
79' Substitution - Spain: Costa - out ; Aspas - in
77' Spain continues to aimlessly knock the ball around as they seem completely devoid of ideas as to what to do with so much of the ball. Russia continue to sit back and defend deep in their own half.
74' Spain win a corner but it comes to nothing as the ball falls into space in the center of the box waiting to be hit towards goal but there isn't any Spanish player to oblige.
70' Yellow card! Zobnin (Russia) - Zobnin is booked for clattering into Alba from behind. That was an unnecessary challenge as Spain didn't seem to be going anywhere.
69' Substitution - Spain: Nacho - out ; Carvajal - in
67' Substitution - Spain: Silva - out ; Iniesta - in
66' Golovin goes down in the area as he was trying to weave his way past Alba and Ramos. He gets past Alba but Ramos stands his ground and Golovin slips while trying to get past him. The referee is right to let play continue.
65' Alba picks up the ball on the halfway line and charges towards the Russia area before whipping a low cross to the center of the area. He was looking to pick out Silva but the ball is too far away from the midfielder.
64' Substitution - Russia: Dzyuba - out ; Smolov - in
63' Russia bring on Cheryshev who has three goals in the tournament already. They win a free kick on the halfway line and once again aim at the big man Dzyuba but nothing comes off it.