ESP vs RUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Russia beat Spain via penalty shootout

Jul 01, 2018 10:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
104' Substitution - Spain: Asensio - out ; Rodrigo - in
96' Substitution - Russia: Kuziaev - out ; Erokhin - in
79' Substitution - Spain: Costa - out ; Aspas - in
70' Yellow card! Golovin (Russia)
69' Substitution - Spain: Nacho - out ; Carvajal - in
67' Substitution - Spain: Silva - out ; Iniesta - in
64' Substitution - Russia: Dzyuba - out ; Smolov - in
60' Substitution - Russia: Samedov - out ; Cheryshev - in
53' Yellow card! Kutepov (Russia)
45' Substitution - Russia: Zhirkov - out ; Granat - on
41' Goall!!! Russia 1 - 1 Spain (Dzyuba)
40' Yellow card! Pique (Spain)
12' Goal!!! Spain 1 - 0 Russia (Ignashevich OG)
Starting line-up
That's it from this game! We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the action from the Luzhniki stadium. Stay tuned as we bring you all the action from the next last 16 encounter between Croatia and Denmark.
Spain Penalty - Saved!
Aspas sees his penalty saved by Akinfeev and Russia are through to the quarter finals winning 4-3 on penalties. Aspas tries to go down the middle but Akinfeev made an excellent save with his feet as he dived right.
Russia Penalty - Scored!
Cheryshev finds the net! It's 4-3 to Russia. Spain must score to stay alive here.
Russia Penalty - Scored!
Spain Penalty - Scored!
Ramos sends Akinfeev the wrong way and scores. 3-3.
Russia Penalty - Scored!
Golovin stays calm and finds the net. Advantage Russia! 3-2.
Spain Penalty - Saved!
Koke tries to shoot it down the right but Akinfeev guesses the right way and makes the save. 2-2.
Russia Penalty - Scored!
Ignashevich the man who scored the own goal steps up and calmly slots the ball in. 2-2.
Spain Penalty - Scored!
Pique takes the second shot and it goes in off the left-hand post. Akinfeev goes the wrong way. 2-1 Spain
Russia Penalty - Scored!
Smolov chooses the right corner. De Gea dives the right way and even gets a hand to it but cannot keep it out. Score is 1-1
Spain penalty - Scored!
Iniesta calmly sends Akinfeev the wrong way. 1-0 to Spain.
The toss is done. Ramos wins it and decides that Spain will shoot first. Iniesta steps up to take the first kick.
Full time! 120 minutes weren't enough for either side to break the deadlock. De Gea and Akinfeev will be in the spotlight as both teams get ready for the penalty shootout.
120' Save! Rodrigo turns and shoots from the edge of the area but Akinfeev gets down and comfortably collects the ball. It looks like we're headed to a penalty shootout here.
118' Russia are defending in numbers as Spain try desperately to find a way through. Iniesta exchanges a quick give-and-go with Alba but the ball runs out for a goal kick.
115' Busquets gets caught on the ball inside the area. Smolov tries to pick out a player inside the box but Cheryshev doesn't anticipate the cut back.
113' Spain have another free kick in the same position with Isco being the man bundled to the ground once again but it's Ignashevich who was the culprit this time. Iniesta culrs in the ball towards the far post but it evades all players going out for a goal kick. The referee pauses the game for a bit as the VAR officials review to see if there was any manhandling inside the area. A short pause later the referee waves play on.
111' Isco is pushed to the ground by Erokhin. Spain take the free kick quickly and Isco tries to float a cross into the area but it's once again cleared away.
108' Rodrigo let the ball roll between his legs as Granat came charging towards him before turning and latching onto it again. That was a brilliant turn leaving Granat in no man's land as Rodrigo charged towards goal. He fires a shot towards goal but Akinfeev pushes it out, the ball falls to Carvajal who loses his footing just as he was about to pull the trigger. This doesn't look like Spain's night.
Second half extra time! We're into the last 15 minutes of this game. I'm pretty sure both managers are already thinking of who will be their first five penalty takers if things continue to stay the same.
Half Time extra time: It's all still 1-1 after the first half of extra time at the Luzhniki. The players seem exhausted but will have to get back on the pitch after a quick break to change sides.
104' Free kick! Spain have a free kick in a dangerous position after Golovin's slide into Isco was too aggressive for the referee. Golovin isn't happy as he came away with the ball there. The ball is curled into the area and Pique manages to get a head to it but it's too close to the keeper who collects the ball.
104' Substitution - Spain: Asensio - out ; Rodrigo - in
101' Iniesta releases Aspas with a chip over the top but the striker has Ignashevich in front of him. He tries to find a way past the defender but doesn't manage to do that. In the end Aspas fires a shot towards goal which Ignashevich blocks sending the ball out for a throw in.
99' Shot! Aspas collects the ball and slips a pass to Asensio at the edge of the area. The Spaniard takes a touch before firing a shot towards goal but it's at a comfortable height for the keeper and Akinfeev collects the ball with ease.
96' Substitution - Russia: Kuziaev - out ; Erokhin - in