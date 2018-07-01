ESP vs RUS FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Russia beat Spain via penalty shootout

113' Spain have another free kick in the same position with Isco being the man bundled to the ground once again but it's Ignashevich who was the culprit this time. Iniesta culrs in the ball towards the far post but it evades all players going out for a goal kick. The referee pauses the game for a bit as the VAR officials review to see if there was any manhandling inside the area. A short pause later the referee waves play on.