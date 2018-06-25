ESP vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Spain look to edge out Morocco for knockouts berth

Live now
Jun 25, 2018 11:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
27' Spain are certainly getting more attacks in, but the Moroccan runs on the goal have looked more threatening.
25' De Gea stops a very good attempt on goal there. The Spanish defence was caught napping yet another time, and it was almost 2-1.
24' Iniesta gets in another great run and looked like he would penetrate the Moroccan defence there.
19' Spain bounce back with that prolific play from Andres Iniesta, who makes run at the goal from the left flank and neatly finds Isco bang in front of the goal. Isco on his part absolutely smashed the ball into the net. It's all square again.
18' David De Gea is truly having horrific World Cup campaign this time around. The Man United goalie has practically let in every shot he has faced since the start of the tournament.
16' Spain's chances of staying in the World Cup are suddenly seeming quite shaky. They need to get back into the match quickly now.
14' GOAL! Khalid Boutaib mounts a great counter attack and gets a free run at the keeper. Had all the time in the world and found the gap between De Gea's legs. Pique desperately tried to get back in time but it was all for nothing.
12' Spain are continuously attacking, their desperation to win quite apparent. Ramos gets a rough tackle in and gets pulled up immediately.
11' This is really close from Spain. Get a decent run from the right side this time and David Silva tries in vain to find the man in the box.
10' Spain get a decent run from the left side of the pitch but the Moroccan defence sees the threat through.
It's a corner now. A good chance for Spain to draw first blood.
Spain is attacking straight away.
Spain are playing in their traditional red kit and Morocco is sporting their traditional white kit.
And its Kick Off!
Hello folks. Thanks for joining us for this live coverage of Spain's fixture against Morocco. Spain need to win this one to ensure that they get through to the last 16. Morocco, on the other hand, is mostly playing for pride and would draw huge positives from a victory over the European giants.
And, we are off.