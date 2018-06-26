ESP vs MAR FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Spain score in 90th minute, end the match 2-2

Live now
Jun 26, 2018
It was a closely fought match and Morocco almost managed to upset Spain. But the Spaniards kept their cool and Aspas' goal was the highlight of the match. Things got a little heated at the end but as it stands, Spain go through as the leaders in their group and Portugal qualify as runners up.
IT'S FULL TIME! Spain finish at 2-2 against Morocco, hanging on to their place in this tournament by the skin of their teeth. Iran had equalised against Portugal as well, so if Spain had ended the match at a deficit, they would be packing their bags.
96' The Spanish goal was courtesy of one of the most marvelous pieces of football in this tournament. Aspas rushed in to receive the cross and cleverly flicked it with the back of his right foot past the goal keeper.
95' We are now getting into the 6th minute of added time and things are getting more and more heated on the pitch.
94' Hakimi gets a yellow card, mostly for disputing the referee's decision to award Spain the goal.
91' Spain have equalised now. The VAR decision has been given in their favour. Aspas was the scorer and the assist came from Carvajal.
90' Spain gets the ball into the goal to equalise things once again, but the lineman has his flag up. The decision has been referred to VAR
89' Moroccan goalie Mohamedi gets a yellow card for wasting too much time in taking a goal kick.
84' David Silva comes off for Rodrigo. Spain still qualify if they lose but it is not the manner in which they would have wanted to head into the last 16.
81' GOAL!! Morocco score.Fajr finds En-Nesyri from the corner who rises to his highest possible and gets an unstoppable header into the top left corner.
77' Morocco get a free kick but waste it with a weak attempt. They really need to push harder if they have to get past this Spanish defence.
74' Spanish forward Diego Costa has been substituted. Thiago leaves the field as well. Asensio and Celta Vigo are the ones who come out.
69' Thiago gets in a side-footed attempt but it is way off target.
66' Spain is back in control now and it looks like those scary attempts on goal by Morocco has really woken them up.
65' The Moroccans have made their first substitution of the match.
62' Spain finally get a credible attempt on goal. A cross finds Isco near the far post. Isco heads the ball, only for the defender to clear it from the line. Spain use the corner to get a decent shot in as well, but Pique's header goes a touch wide.
58' Spain has had only 2 shots on target so far in this match and none in this half.
57' The Spaniards are not looking at their best at all in this half and it seems like only one team has turned up. They are maintaining possession but what use is that if they still invite close attempts on their goal?
56' That was close! That is the closest Morocco has come to scoring in this half. Amrabat had beaten De Gea easily but unfortunately found the underside of the crossbar.
55' Spain try to get a cross in but Mohamedi gets the ball and quickly passes it forward. The Spanish defence gets back in time though.
52' Spain is doing quite well in terms of possession in this match, even if they are looking lacklustre with their passing right now.
50' That was close! A lofted pass from the left wing finds Boutaib in a nice position and the forward finds the target, but De Gea clears the danger for Spain. Morocco have had quite a few threatening attempts on goal now.
49' Spain are now looking quite relaxed on the field. They know that as it stands, they are through to the next round, even if they lose today's game. Certainly takes the edge off, I guess.
46' The second half gets underway and Morocco lose possession straight away. Spain have really hogged the ball throughout the match so far and continue to do so.
FIFA just tweeted that the Iran-Portugal fixture became the 32nd straight match to feature at least one goal. We have seen a lot of action in Russia this year, that's for sure.
Iniesta has looked threatening throughout the first half and has been the brains behind most of Spain's credible attacks. Let's hope the veteran continues his form in the second half because we might be in for a treat if he does.
Fact: Andres Iniesta becomes the oldest player ever to deliver an assist in a World Cup fixture. He is 34 years and 45 days old today.
As it stands, Portugal, who is leading against Iran at the moment, will go through to the last 16 as the group topper, and Spain will follow as group runners-up. Unless Iran manage to equalise against Portugal. Because if Portugal win, the Spaniards need not.