Esha Gupta faces flak for sharing racist comments about Arsenal's Alex Iwobi

Bollywood star Esha Gupta faced heavy criticism on social media after sharing snippets of her WhatsApp conversation on Instagram that incorporated racist comments against Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi. The star was quick to take down the picture after she realised her mistake, but fans had already taken screenshots and shared it on social media, which led to backlash from Arsenal fans.



bro, what is wrong with you??? pic.twitter.com/UZkNOrbZqE

Here's a tweet with the conversation shared by Gupta on her Insta stories.

Fans took to Twitter to call out the actress for her "racist" comment and she tendered an apology saying:



It was us discussing our frustration during the game.sorry as I din realise it directed towards racism.laughed over the spur of the moment, which was the games result guys.been victim of racism myself before. But this is not something m proud of. It was a fault,sorry guys

The apology didn't go down well with fans who are calling for her removal as an Arsenal club ambassador. Gupta who was even invited to London for the club's 2017/18 season kit launch faced flak for the choice of words used in her apology.



We didn't think it was racist . It WAS racist . At least do better with the apology if you are being sincere — Bhupinder Buttar (@Bhupinderbuttar) January 28, 2019





Okay so you're sorry for anyone who thought it was racist? But are you sorry for the racism!??

Laughing off and agreeing to someone who just called a player of the team YOU support gorilla faced and this is how you respond?

Fans were quick to suggest that Arsenal remove her immediately as club ambassador.