Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 06:11 PM IST

Esha Gupta faces flak for sharing racist comments about Arsenal's Alex Iwobi

Fans took to Twitter to call out the actress for her "racist" comment and she immediately tendered an apology.

Bollywood star Esha Gupta faced heavy criticism on social media after sharing snippets of her WhatsApp conversation on Instagram that incorporated racist comments against Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi. The star was quick to take down the picture after she realised her mistake, but fans had already taken screenshots and shared it on social media, which led to backlash from Arsenal fans.

Here's a tweet with the conversation shared by Gupta on her Insta stories.

Fans took to Twitter to call out the actress for her "racist" comment and she tendered an apology saying:



The apology didn't go down well with fans who are calling for her removal as an Arsenal club ambassador. Gupta who was even invited to London for the club's 2017/18 season kit launch faced flak for the choice of words used in her apology.



Fans were quick to suggest that Arsenal remove her  immediately as club ambassador.

First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:10 pm

