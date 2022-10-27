Equal match fee for women and men cricketers: BCCI announces historic move

Indian women and men cricketers will now receive the same match fee, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on October 27.

Shah said this was BCCI's first step in fighting discrimination. "We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers," he said.

He added that India was stepping into a new era of gender equality.

Elaborating on the compensation, Shah said the match fees will Rs 3 lakh for T20I, Rs 6 lakh for ODI and Rs 15 lakhs for Test cricket.

BCCI's announcement was lauded on social media.

"This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India!" tweeted Mithali Raj, the former captain of team India.

"The pay equity policy along with the WIPL (Women's IPL) next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India," she added. "Thank you."

Women's cricket legend Anjum Chopra wrote: "Massive news!"

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh said the announcement was a milestone.

"BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies," he added. "It will encourage greater participation of women in the game."

Here are other reactions to the announcement:



