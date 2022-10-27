Equal match fee for women and men cricketers: BCCI announces historic move

(Representational Image)

Indian women and men cricketers will now receive the same match fee, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on October 27.

Shah said this was BCCI's first step in fighting discrimination. "We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers," he said.

He added that India was stepping into a new era of gender equality.



I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket. pic.twitter.com/xJLn1hCAtl

— Jay Shah (@JayShah) October 27, 2022

Elaborating on the compensation, Shah said the match fees will Rs 3 lakh for T20I, Rs 6 lakh for ODI and Rs 15 lakhs for Test cricket.

BCCI's announcement was lauded on social media.

"This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India!" tweeted Mithali Raj, the former captain of team India.



This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India! The pay equity policy along with the WIPL next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India. Thank you @JayShah Sir & the @BCCI for making this happen. Really happy today. https://t.co/xOwWAwsxfz — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) October 27, 2022



"The pay equity policy along with the WIPL (Women's IPL) next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India," she added. "Thank you."

Women's cricket legend Anjum Chopra wrote: "Massive news!"



Happy to know that @BCCI has taken the decision of pay equity policy for sportspersons in cricket. BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies. It will encourage greater participation of women in the game. A historic milestone indeed ! @iRogerBinny @JayShah

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2022

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh said the announcement was a milestone.

"BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies," he added. "It will encourage greater participation of women in the game."

Here are other reactions to the announcement:



The only right thing to do, especially when it’s the richest board in the sport. https://t.co/98i6yFjUms — Manasi Pathak (@ManasiPathak_) October 27, 2022

