English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Equal match fee for women and men cricketers: BCCI announces historic move

    India is stepping into a new era of gender equality in cricket, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 27, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    (Representational Image)


    Indian women and men cricketers will now receive the same match fee, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced on October 27.

    Shah said this was BCCI's first step in fighting discrimination. "We are implementing pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers," he said.

    He added that India was stepping into a new era of gender equality.

     

    Close

    Related stories

    Elaborating on the compensation, Shah said the match fees will Rs 3 lakh for T20I, Rs 6 lakh for ODI and Rs 15 lakhs for Test cricket.

    BCCI's announcement was lauded on social media.

    "This is a historic decision for women’s cricket in India!" tweeted Mithali Raj, the former captain of team India.

     

    "The pay equity policy along with the WIPL (Women's IPL) next year, we are ushering into a new era for women's cricket in India," she added. "Thank you."

    Women's cricket legend Anjum Chopra wrote: "Massive news!"

    Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh said the announcement was a milestone.

    "BCCI has set a standard for other sports bodies," he added. "It will encourage greater participation of women in the game."

    Here are other reactions to the announcement:

     

     

     

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BCCI #Jay Shah
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 12:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.