EPL transfers 2019/20: Newly-promoted Aston Villa highest spender, Liverpool second from bottom

Tottenham Hotspur – 66.5 million pounds | The Champions League runners-up have shown they aren’t shy to spend, breaking their club-record transfer fee this season. Mauricio Pochettino has made two signings so far but could still add to his squad. The club paid 55.5 million to rope in Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon making him their most expensive signing. They’ve also invested in a player for the future, signing 18-year-old Jack Clark for a fee which could rise to 11 million. Clarke returns to his former club Leeds on loan and will join up with Spurs next season. (Image: Reuters)