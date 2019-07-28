EPL transfers 2019/20: Newly-promoted Aston Villa highest spender, Liverpool second from bottom

Here’s a breakdown of how the English Premier League clubs rank in terms of expenditure in the summer transfer window so far. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/20 Aston Villa – 112 million pounds | The newly-promoted side are surprising frontrunners in the transfer market. Villa have invested heavily in their squad with signings such as Tyrone Mings (26.5m), Ezri Konsa (12m), Matt Targett (15m), Jota (4m), Wesley Moraes (22m) and Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan (8.5m). They’ll, however, know that money doesn’t ensure one's stay in the Premier League, as witnessed by Fulham, who spent almost 150 million pounds last year but were ultimately relegated after finishing second from bottom. (Image: Reuters) 2/20 Leicester City – 78 million pounds | Bolstered by the arrival of Brendon Rodgers at the helm of the club, Leicester will have their eyes set on the European spot this season. They’ve completed the signing of Youri Tielemans, who spent the last season on loan at the club for a record 40 million. Rodgers also brought in Ayoze Perez from Newcastle for 30 million. The 21-year-old right-back James Justin has also been brought in from Luton Town for a fee believed to be around 8 million. (Image: Reuters) 3/20 West Ham United – 69 million pounds | Another club, who aren’t afraid to splurge the cash this summer, are The Hammers. French striker Sebastian Haller joined the club for a handsome 45 million from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 25-year-old scored 20 goals and claimed 12 assists across all competitions last season. Spanish attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals has also signed from Villarreal for a fee of 24 million. The Hammers have also acquired goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin on free transfers to provide extra cover between the sticks. (Image: Reuters) 4/20 Manchester City – 67.9 million pounds | Manchester City may have won the domestic treble last season but Pep Guardiola has quickly gone about improving the squad. He has roped in Rodri to add some steel in midfield for a club-record 62.6 million from Atletico Madrid. Guardiola has also activated a clause to re-sign Spanish defender Angelino from PSV Eindhoven for just 5.3 million. The 22-year-old had left City last season and had played every game for PSV earning a spot in the Dutch division’s Team of the Season. City also signed United States international Zack Steffen for around 7 million. (Image: Reuters) 5/20 Tottenham Hotspur – 66.5 million pounds | The Champions League runners-up have shown they aren’t shy to spend, breaking their club-record transfer fee this season. Mauricio Pochettino has made two signings so far but could still add to his squad. The club paid 55.5 million to rope in Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon making him their most expensive signing. They’ve also invested in a player for the future, signing 18-year-old Jack Clark for a fee which could rise to 11 million. Clarke returns to his former club Leeds on loan and will join up with Spurs next season. (Image: Reuters) 6/20 Manchester United – 65 million pounds | The Red Devils look set to spend big this season as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his first full season as in-charge. They’ve completed the singing of 21-year-old Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for a staggering 50 million. 21-year-old Daniel James has also arrived from Swansea for a sum of 15 million and United continue their search for a centre-back with Harry Maguire heavily linked. Leicester, though, aren’t willing to budge from their asking price of 80 million. (Image: Reuters) 7/20 Southampton – 49 million pounds | The Saints have focused on improving their attacking line-up. They’ve signed Danny Ings on a 20 million deal following a loan spell where he finished as the club's top scorer with 8 goals. Che Adams, who can be deployed on either wing or through the middle, has come in for 15 million. Young Mali winger Moussa Djenepo has also joined the club for a 14 million fee. (Image: Reuters) 8/20 Wolverhampton Wanderers – 45 million pounds | Wolves exceeded expectations in their first season back in the league finishing in 7th spot on the points table. They’ve decided to break the bank in a bid to improve on that position this season. Raul Jimenez, who spent last season on-loan at Mollineux from Benfica has been given a permanent deal for a club-record fee of 31 million. Belgian international Leander Dendoncker also joins on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan from Anderlecht in a deal worth 12 million. (Image: Reuters) 9/20 Newcastle United – 40 million pounds | It looked like Newcastle were headed for another quiet transfer window when they announced the signing of Brazil striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim. The 22-year-old will wear the number 9 jersey, which was made famous by Alan Shearer at St. James’ Park. Joelinton scored just 7 goals in 26 games last season in the Bundesliga, as well as notching 3 goals in the German Cup. (Image: Reuters) 10/20 Chelsea – 40 million pounds | Despite the transfer ban that Chelsea have been hit with, they’ve managed to spend 40 million to sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid. The Blues were able to complete the signing thanks to a clause in Kovacic’s contract from when he was on loan at Stamford Bridge last season. The Croatian was registered as a Chelsea player until the start of July which helped the Blues get the deal over the line. (Image: Reuters) 11/20 Arsenal – 33 million pounds | The Gunners have had a mixed window so far, beginning with rumours that Unai Emery has a transfer kitty of just 45 million after failing to secure Champions League football. However, they’ve acquired promising French defender William Saliba for 27 million from Saint-Etienne. The 18-year-old will return to France to spend the season on loan at his former club. Arsenal have also signed young Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli for 6 million and have acquired the services of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid on loan. (Image: Reuters) 12/20 Everton – 30.5 million pounds | Everton have made three signings so far in the transfer window. 25-year-old midfielder Andre Gomes spent last season on loan from Barcelona and the deal was made permanent for a fee of 22 million. The Toffees have also recruited Fabian Delph from Champions Manchester City for 8.5 million and brought in Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl on a free transfer. (Image: Reuters) 13/20 Brighton & Hove Albion – 22.5 million pounds | After parting ways with manager Chris Hughton, Brighton, with former Swansea boss Graham Potter at the helm, have made three new signings. Defender Matthew Clarke has joined for a fee estimated to be 5 million. Belgian winger Leandro Trossard is believed to have cost 15 million and Taylor Richards comes from Manchester City in a 2.5 million deal. (Image: Reuters) 14/20 Sheffield United – 22 million pounds | Another newly-promoted side who haven’t been shy to spend big are Sheffield. The Blades broke their transfer record to sign French forward Lys Mousset for 10 million. Ireland international Callum Robinson has also joined from Preston for 7 million and 27-year-old midfielder Luke Freeman has been recruited for a fee reported to be 5 million. The club has also acquired the services of veteran defender Phil Jagielka on a free transfer. Jagielka returns to the club 12 years after leaving to join Everton. (Image: Reuters) 15/20 Bournemouth – 17 million pounds | The Cherries have, so far, invested in just two players whom they brought in from the Championship which is the second tier of the English football system. Left-back Lloyd Kelly has been recruited from Bristol City for 13 million pounds and defender Jack Stacey from Luton Town for 4 million pounds. The signings will add some steel to the Cherries' defence which leaked goals last term. (Image: Reuters) 16/20 Burnley – 11.5 million pounds | Manager Sean Dyche has strengthened his squad with four new signings. Jay Rodriguez, who has played for Southhampton and West Brom, arrives for a 10 million fee to strengthen the attack. Dutch defender Erik Peters is roped in for just 1.5 million. They’ve also acquired youngsters Joel Senior and Ryan Cooney on loan deals. (Image: Reuters) 17/20 Watford – 5.5 million pounds | The Hornets have only delved into the transfer market once this season. They’ve completed the signing of West Brom defender Craig Dawson who arrives for a fee of 5.5 million. The 29-year-old has made 153 appearances in the Premier League and will help strengthen the Watford defence. (Image: Reuters) 18/20 Norwich City – 3.65 million pounds | Newly promoted Norwich aren’t following in Aston Villa’s footsteps by splurging the cash in the transfer market. The Canaries have signed Schalke keeper Ralf Fahrmann on a season-long loan for a 3 million fee. They’ve also acquired Swiss striker Josip Drmic on a free transfer and have signed Daniel Adshead and midfielder Aidan Fitzpatrick, for a combined 650,000. (Image: Reuters) 19/20 Liverpool – 1.3 million pounds | Champions League winners Liverpool have been relatively quiet in the transfer market this season. After spending a net amount of 170.5 million last term on players such as Fabinho, Keita, Shaqiri and Alisson, Klopp has made just one signing this summer. 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg has been signed for just 1.3 million from Dutch side PEC Zwolle. (Image: Reuters) 20/20 Crystal Palace – 0 million pounds | Despite earning a handsome 50 million from the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, Palace are yet to spend in the transfer market. This could change if Arsenal finally meet Palace’s valuation of Wilfried Zaha forcing Roy Hudson to find an able replacement for his star winger. The Eagles have recruited 31-year-old goalkeeper Stephen Henderson who signed from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Jul 28, 2019 01:07 pm